Port Stephens Libraries School Holiday Program Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 4, 2023 A Bricks 4 Kidz session is being held at Tomaree and Raymond Terrace Libraries on Wednesday 12 July. JOIN the Port Stephens Library School Holiday Program during the 2023 July school holidays. From little ones through to teens, there’s something for everyone! Thursday 6 July – NAIDOC Workshop Coolamons were traditionally used to carry water, fruits and nuts, as well as to cradle babies. Head along and create your own coolamon from clay. This National NAIDOC Week Activity is funded by the National Indigenous Australians Agency. 10am to 12pm: Tomaree 2pm to 4pm: Raymond Terrace Free: 7 to 13 years Tuesday 11 July – Woolcraft Create a variety of wool and weaving projects including bookmarks, friendship bracelets and more! 10.30am to 12pm: Tomaree 2pm to 3.30pm: Raymond Terrace Free: 7 to 13 years Wednesday 12 July – Bricks 4 Kidz Build unique creations and have loads of fun using LEGO bricks.Themes include Minecraft, Jurassic, Witches and Wizards and more. 10am to 12pm: Tomaree 2pm to 4pm: Raymond Terrace $10: 5 to 11 years Friday 14 July – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Movie 10.30am at Tomaree Free: All ages Friday 14 July – Trolls Movie Watch the movie and create your own troll! 10.30am at Raymond Terrace Free: All ages Bookings are essential – contact the libraries to secure your place. Raymond Terrace: 4988 0111 Tomaree: 4988 0670.