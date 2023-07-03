Port Stephens Libraries School Holiday Program

JOIN the Port Stephens Library School Holiday Program during the 2023 July school holidays.

From little ones through to teens, there’s something for everyone!

Thursday 6 July – NAIDOC Workshop

Coolamons were traditionally used to carry water, fruits and nuts, as well as to cradle babies.

Head along and create your own coolamon from clay.

This National NAIDOC Week Activity is funded by the National Indigenous Australians Agency.

10am to 12pm: Tomaree

2pm to 4pm: Raymond Terrace

Free: 7 to 13 years

Tuesday 11 July – Woolcraft

Create a variety of wool and weaving projects including bookmarks, friendship bracelets and more!

10.30am to 12pm: Tomaree

2pm to 3.30pm: Raymond Terrace

Free: 7 to 13 years

Wednesday 12 July – Bricks 4 Kidz

Build unique creations and have loads of fun using LEGO bricks.Themes include Minecraft, Jurassic, Witches and Wizards and more.

10am to 12pm: Tomaree

2pm to 4pm: Raymond Terrace

$10: 5 to 11 years

Friday 14 July – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Movie

10.30am at Tomaree

Free: All ages

Friday 14 July – Trolls Movie

Watch the movie and create your own troll!

10.30am at Raymond Terrace

Free: All ages

Bookings are essential – contact the libraries to secure your place.

Raymond Terrace: 4988 0111

Tomaree: 4988 0670.