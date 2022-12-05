Port Stephens Little Athletics Club Compete At Zone Championships

THE Port Stephens Little Athletics Club recently competed at the Port Hunter Zone Athletics Championships along with other clubs across the region.

The junior competitors have plenty to smile about after the major meet where they came out third placed overall in the handicaped rankings.

Club secretary Michelle Chan told News Of The Area, “We are very proud of our placing third over all (handicapped) in the championships to Adamstown (second) and Raymond Terrace (first) clubs.”

At the event the Port Stephens Athletics Club members achieved multiple personal best records.

Three gold medals were won by Malia F in the Under 7’s.

Aileesha Oudshoorn set a new Under 14 Girls 80m hurdles record (14.04), running 13.67.

Elara Barnes set a new Under 11 Girls 100m record (14.36) by running 14.2.

Beau Gardiner smashed the Under 11 Boys 80m hurdles (18.77) by running 16.82.

The Port Stephens Club’s Junior girls team of Elara Barnes, Brynne Dagwell, Emilia Mooney and Josie Waide also won the 4 x 100m relay with a fantastic run.

Nineteen of the club’s junior athletes from Under 8’s to Under 15’s qualified to compete at the Regional Championships in February 2023.

By Marian SAMPSON