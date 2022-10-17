Port Stephens locals encouraged to support Variety Fundraising Appeal

THIS October, Woolworths is encouraging Raymond Terrace customers to help children and families in need by supporting the Variety Fundraising Appeal by simply purchasing a $2 token or rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar when they shop.

Celebrating nine years in partnership, Woolworths customers have helped raise more than $13.8 million with Variety across NSW and the ACT.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Funds from this year’s appeal will go towards the ‘Variety We Move Grant’, providing life-changing mobility equipment for kids living with a disability.

Taya, age twelve, was born with muscular dystrophy, a progressive and degenerative muscle condition, and uses a wheelchair to get around.

Taya’s old wheelchair had massive limitations with her having to worry about it not getting up stairs or fitting through doors.

Taya’s Mum Courtney said, “We were so desperate for a new wheelchair for Taya, they are like her legs, and Variety was our last hope.

“We applied for the Variety We Move Grant after being told about it from Taya’s support coordinator, and the process was easy.

“The new wheelchair has changed Taya’s life, it’s changed our whole family’s life.”

Woolworths Raymond Terrace North Group Manager, Danial Melia said, “Our continued support of Variety this year is important, as together we can help provide community members across NSW and the ACT with the help they need.

“We are extremely grateful for the continuous generosity that our customers bring, providing a positive impact on local families and children.”

David Small, Executive Officer, Variety NSW and ACT said, “Through our partnership with Woolworths, Variety is able to help change the lives of so many children and families.

“Every dollar plays a vital role in directly helping NSW and ACT children during challenging times, and we are thankful for the incredible support from our community.”