Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarship Recipient – Cooper Lack

ANOTHER 2023 Mayoral Academic Scholarship winner, Cooper Lack was on a stellar trajectory during his time at Tomaree High School.

In 2022 he was not only School Captain but also Dux and first in course in Biology, Chemistry, Maths Extension 1 and 2, PDHPE and Advanced English.



Not only does Cooper excel in the academic world, he also plays representative cricket and a number of other sports.

Cooper’s passion for animals has seen him secure a volunteer position at the Port Stephens Koala Hospital, which ties in well to his choice to study a Bachelor of Veterinary Biology and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Sydney.

Cooper hopes one day to return to the Port Stephens Koala Hospital as a vet where he plans to work towards koalas being removed from the endangered species list.

“I’ve always liked the idea of helping out animals,” Cooper said.

“I also have been working at the Toboggan Hill Park and have been there for the past two and a half years.

“It’s a great job.

“I really like it.”

Cooper’s $2000 scholarship was funded by Hunter Land, who deliver large scale industrial and commercial developments in the region.

By Marian SAMPSON