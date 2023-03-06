Port Stephens Mayoral Scholarship Recipient – Alannah Horne

THIS week News Of The Area continues to profile some of the amazing winners of the Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarship.

Alannah Horne was Dux of St Philip’s Christina College for each of her high school years, was School Captain in 2022, and came first in Advanced English, Biology, Chemistry, Drama, and Modern History.



Alannah is studying a Bachelor of Medical Science and Doctor of Medicine at the University of Newcastle.

Alannah wants to not only deliver positive medical outcomes, she wants to change how women-centred and culturally sensitive healthcare is provided.

Alannah has a vision of progressive customised medical support for all individuals and plans to immerse herself into the local health care sphere.

Club Lemon Tree sponsored Alannah’s scholarship.

The Club is located on the Tilligerry Peninsula – it is a family focused club offering social activities, entertainment and connections for local bowlers, boaties and fishermen.

Club Lemon Tree sponsored two Mayoral Scholarships in 2023.

By Marian SAMPSON