Port Stephens Mayoral Scholarship Recipient Isaac Lyon

A PROUD winner of a 2023 Mayoral Academic Scholarship, Isaac Lyon was unable to attend the scholarship presentations as he is already studying at the Australian National University in Canberra.

During his studies at Merewether High School he placed first in Mathematics Extension 2, Software and Design and Earth and environmental Science.



He also won an ICAS Mathematics medal for being the top achieving student in NSW.

His chosen degree is a Bachelor of Actuarial Studies/Environment and Sustainability.

Isaac chose these courses as he believes that the two fields will be exceptionally important in an ever changing climate where modelling, risk and consideration of resources will demonstrate feasibility for activities.

The Wests Group has been a long term supporter of the Mayoral Scholarship program and in 2023 they funded two scholarships for well deserving youth of the region.

The Wests Group is one of the region’s largest employers and they understand the need for students to be well equipped with skills to pursue a meaningful career.

By Marian SAMPSON