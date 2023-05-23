Port Stephens Mayoral Scholarship Recipient – Olivia Squires

OLIVIA Squires was able to achieve academic success during her education at Tomaree High School while balancing a range of other interests; like serving as a Surf Life Saving volunteer and maintaining a commitment to grassroots sports.

Olivia enjoyed her time at school so much she looks forward to returning one day – after the completion of a teaching degree.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Olivia is studying a Bachelor of Primary Education at the University of Newcastle, and was a recipient of a 2023 Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarship.

She hopes to inspire children and get them out of their comfort zone to try new things through fun and interactive learning.

“I have always had a dream to go to university and to be a teacher and I knew that getting a scholarship of any kind or amount would help me in many ways and it would also allow me to have many more connections with many important people,” Olivia told News Of The Area.

“I’m very grateful to the businesses that have supported these scholarships which is allowing me to put money towards text books for my studies,” she said.

Olivia’s scholarship was funded by Hunter Readymixed Concrete, which manufactures high quality ready-mixed concrete products at its four concrete plants.

Mayor Ryan Palmer told News Of The Area, “The Mayoral Academic Scholarships are all about investing in the future of Port Stephens.

“Those who sponsor the event are all local sponsors and local businesses who also want to invest in local leadership and those students of the future,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON