Port Stephens named Town of the Year



THE people who call Port Stephens home have long held the notion that they live in paradise.

That belief has been ratified by Wotif, which has named the East Coast destination Town of the Year for 2025.



For eight years, the online travel booking platform has been curating a Top 10 list of top Aussie holiday destinations, called “Towns of the Year”.

Travel Expert Rebecca Hurley said, “2025 promises to be an exciting year for domestic travel, with Aussies increasingly choosing to explore their own backyard.

“Port Stephens, with its unbeatable natural beauty and growing popularity, is truly deserving of this recognition.

“We’re seeing an exciting shift towards short breaks, and Port Stephens is the perfect place for a quick, memorable getaway.”

Labor Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson, said in her monthly newsletter “Well, can I say I’m not surprised.”

“We all knew it was the best place to live, but now the cat’s out of the bag.

“I am so proud to represent this community, and glad to see it being recognised for the incredible piece of paradise that it is.”

The presentation of the number one spot on the Wotif list was marked by a visit from Channel 9’s Today show with weather presenter Tim Davies filming a segment at the Nelson Bay Marina.

Marketing Manager for Port Stephens Packaging Kerri Rodley was in attendance and said the win was no surprise.

“I mean how hard is it? We have the best beaches, the best bush walks, the best wildlife and the best tourism operators.”

Jo Thomas, CEO of Destination Port Stephens, expressed her excitement.

“We are absolutely delighted to be named Wotif’s 2025 Aussie Town of the Year!”

“This recognition is testament to everything that makes Port Stephens so special.

“From our stunning landscapes to the warm and welcoming community.

“We are so proud to share our beautiful region with visitors and can’t wait to welcome even more travellers this year.”

Port Stephens Mayor Leah Anderson agreed.

“From the beautiful hinterland to our Rural West, to our amazing sand dunes, right through to our stunning beaches and waterways in the east, Port Stephens has it all.”

“Congratulations to all of our tourism, hospitality, local businesses and accommodation providers.”

By Lindsay HALL