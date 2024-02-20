Port Stephens Power chase historic berth in Hunter Central Coast AFL Mens competition



A TWELVE month sabbatical has given Medowie’s Reegan Connors a new lease of life in his AFL journey.

The durable ruck rover hopes to create history this season when he runs out with his Port Stephens Power team mates in the Hunter Central Coast AFL Black Diamond Plate Men’s competition.

Excitement is building at the established Power organisation as they prepare to field a side in the Men’s division for the first time, with the rejuvenated Connors one of several talented recruits set to pull on a teal, black and white jumper.

Twenty-year-old Connors and promising eighteen-year-old Port Stephens junior Jacob Radcliffe are two young guns tipped to shine and lead the Power during the 2024 campaign.

Both have the determination, character and skill to inspire teammates and put their stamp on matches and should prove valuable assets in the senior ranks.

Port Stephens AFL Coaching Co-ordinator Aaron Marsh told News Of The Area that there was “a positive buzz around the club”, with up to 20 senior men’s players taking part in pre-season training.

“We are still chasing players for our mens squad and would like to hear from any interested athletes that are keen to give AFL a crack,” the Power Juniors mentor revealed.

“At present the squad consists of a mix of youth and experience plus senior players making a comeback to the code and converts from other sports,” quipped Marsh, who has captained the Australian Defence Force’s basketball team.

Connors has linked with the Power after nine seasons with the Lake Macquarie Dockers and Warners Bay Bulldogs, where he represented Hunter as an emerging fifteen-year-old forward in 2018.

He also spent a season with the Wallsend –West Newcastle Swans in 2022 before taking a break from AFL last season to “freshen up”.

Seventeen-year-old Radcliffe and Arrowyn Carter are talented defenders – straight out of the club’s Under 17 junior ranks.

Players interested in joining the Port Stephens AFL club should contact Power President Heather Marsh 0400 881 691.

By Chris KARAS