Port Stephens Probus celebrates 40 years

THE Probus Club of Port Stephens may be a social club for seniors but they sure know how to let their hair down at a celebratory dinner to mark a significant milestone.

This thriving club has just celebrated 40 years of continuous existence in Port Stephens.



The club originally opened as a men’s club in 1983, sponsored by Rotary.

In 2011, the club made the change to welcoming all genders, and consequently went ahead in leaps and bounds.

The recent anniversary dinner was attended by 95 members and guests including the CEO of Probus South Pacific, Silvana Martignago, and representatives from the Rotary Club of Nelson Bay and other local Probus Clubs.

All were welcomed by Port Stephens Probus President John Rebrik.

“The food was great, the music was fabulous from DJ Cotton, and the room looked a million dollars decked out in black and red,” Ann Gibson, club spokesperson, told News Of The Area,

“There were minimal speeches, so plenty of time for chatting and dancing.”

A presentation covering the club’s history was delivered by Life Member, George Hammond.

Pam Pett and Peter Page were on hand to cut the celebratory cake.

“The cutting of the cake by Pam Pett and Peter Page was very fitting,” Ann said.

“Pam is the widow of Tony, who was a Founding Member, the Inaugural Secretary and a Life Member.

“Peter Page has been a member for 27 years, and at present, the longest serving one.”

Silvana Martignago presented the Club with a framed 40th Anniversary certificate and also presented Cathy Lindsay and Pat Edmonds with their ten years service pins.

Over the years, the Club has had many significant presentations and celebrations.

After the passing of Leon Lindsay in 2021, there are now three Life Members.

At one stage, there were three Centenarians who were all still attending meetings, including the most well known locally, Cyril Blowes, who passed away aged 107.

Age is celebrated in the club and retirees of any age are welcome to attend meetings and join in any of the activities that may interest them.

Guest speakers are a popular part of the monthly meetings and subjects are interesting and varied.

Above all, Probus Clubs are social organisations for retired and semi-retired seniors, somewhere to make friends and have ‘Fun, Friendship and Fellowship’.

Visit www.probusclubofportstephens.org for more information.

By Marian SAMPSON