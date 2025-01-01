Port Stephens rugby league sensation Lilly-Ann White chases Knights fullback spot



PORT Stephens women’s rugby league prodigy Lilly-Ann White craves an opportunity to don the Newcastle Knights number one jumper in the NRLW competition in 2025.

The shock departure of superstar Jillaroos fullback Tamika Upton to the Brisbane Broncos has opened the door for the promising rookie to push her claims for a shot at the custodian role.

Upton was recently granted an immediate release by Newcastle officials to join the Broncos on compassionate grounds, paving the way for 19-year-old White to make the fullback position her own.

A dynamic back with vision and speed, Lilly-Ann has zoomed into calculations after experiencing a memorable 2024 season in Knights colours.

The skilful teenager is regarded one of the most gifted prospects in the women’s rugby league ranks and is in the second year of a development contract with the Knights.

She grew up in Tea Gardens and caught the eye of Newcastle selectors with skilful performances at five eighth for the Raymond Terrace Roosters in the Hunter Junior League system.

A former Australian Schoolgirls representative, Lilly Ann captained the Knights Under 19s to a Grand Final showdown with Illawarra Steelers this season before making her NRLW debut on the left wing in Newcastle’s 26-20 victory over Canberra and figured in the club’s push for a premiership three-peat.

White also starred for the NSW Junior Sky Blues that trounced Queensland in an Under 19s interstate challenge at Leichhardt Oval – demonstrating her skill and flair in the number one jumper.

She has lived in the shadow of the mercurial Upton but showed glimpses of her attacking skills during the Knights’ Grand Final charge where she produced mature performances against the elite players in the NRLW.

Knights coach Ben Jeffries praised White’s performances in the top grade and believes she is in the reckoning for a crack at the fullback position.

By Chris KARAS