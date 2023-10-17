Port Stephens students kick off HSC exam period

LAST Wednesday, 340 Port Stephens HSC students began their 2023 HSC exams, starting with English Paper 1, before the last exams on November 3.

“The HSC Class of 2023 have been working hard to get to this point and Port Stephens students deserve to feel proud of all that they have already achieved,” Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said.

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said she hoped all local students entered the exam rooms with a sense of achievement and confidence.

“As a mum of one of our 2023 HSC students, I’m so proud of each and every student who’s sitting their first HSC exam today,” Ms Washington said last week.

“It’s been a long and hard road for this cohort, and I wish them all well.

“Each student has done the hard work leading up to this point, and now is the time for students to show what they know.”

Ms Washington said the community of Port Stephens was behind each and every student” as they step into this final chapter of their thirteen years of schooling.

“Thank you to our local school teachers, support staff, and principals, for all they’ve done to support our students throughout their school years.

“Local families working in partnership with our local schools have brought these students to this critical point, building the foundations for success.

“Whilst thirteen years of schooling ends with HSC exams, it’s just the beginning of beautiful futures for our year 12 students.”

The HSC is a large operation that sees close to 70,000 HSC students sit exams over an 18-day period.

Another 8,150 students studying one or more HSC courses will also sit exams over the next three weeks.

Most of these students are not yet in Year 12.

It means that in NSW around 77,000 students will sit a total of 400,000 unique exam sessions.

Students are set to receive their HSC results and ATARs on Thursday 14 December.

For more tips and advice on staying healthy throughout the exam period, visit the Stay Healthy HSC hub at https://education.nsw.gov.au/student-wellbeing/stay-healthy-HSC