Port Stephens Veteran Golfers Association



RESULTS from a 2 Man Ambrose played at Tanilba Bay Golf Club on Monday, 11th December with 52 players at their Annual Presentation Day.

Nett Winners : Fred Rimoni and Lance Slade, 62.25

Nett Runners Up : John Clayton and John Hogan, 64.75

Nearest the Pin, 4th Hole, : Div 1 : Steve Robards.

Div 2 : Peter Martyn.

Nearest the Pin, 11th Hole, : Div 1 : Wayne Smith.

: Div 2 : Fred Rimoni.

Drive & Chip, 7th Hole, (1 Division ) Shayne Mullarvey & Jim Asvestas.

Drive & Chip, 18th Hole, (1 Division ) Gary Chapman & Gary Watt.

Ball Winners : Michael Moussa & Peter Martyn 65.5, Shayne Mullarvey & Jim Asvestas 65.75, Phil Rogan & Frank Vandruten 66.5, Robert Paul & John Evans 67.25, Col Kerrison & Peter Toth 68.75, Bill Osborne & Bryan Porter 69.00, Ralph Brown & Wayne Smith 69.25, and Roger Groves & Michael Best 69.5.

Next Weeks game is at Tanilba Bay Golf Club with a 7:30am start.

Visitors are welcome any Monday, please ring Gary Watt on 49814536 for starting times.

