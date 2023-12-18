Port Stephens Veteran Golfers Association Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 19, 2023 John Evans & Robert Paul, two winners of one of our Annual events. RESULTS from a 2 Man Ambrose played at Tanilba Bay Golf Club on Monday, 11th December with 52 players at their Annual Presentation Day. Nett Winners : Fred Rimoni and Lance Slade, 62.25 Nett Runners Up : John Clayton and John Hogan, 64.75 Nearest the Pin, 4th Hole, : Div 1 : Steve Robards. Div 2 : Peter Martyn. Nearest the Pin, 11th Hole, : Div 1 : Wayne Smith. : Div 2 : Fred Rimoni. Drive & Chip, 7th Hole, (1 Division ) Shayne Mullarvey & Jim Asvestas. Drive & Chip, 18th Hole, (1 Division ) Gary Chapman & Gary Watt. Ball Winners : Michael Moussa & Peter Martyn 65.5, Shayne Mullarvey & Jim Asvestas 65.75, Phil Rogan & Frank Vandruten 66.5, Robert Paul & John Evans 67.25, Col Kerrison & Peter Toth 68.75, Bill Osborne & Bryan Porter 69.00, Ralph Brown & Wayne Smith 69.25, and Roger Groves & Michael Best 69.5. Next Weeks game is at Tanilba Bay Golf Club with a 7:30am start. Visitors are welcome any Monday, please ring Gary Watt on 49814536 for starting times. By Gary WATT