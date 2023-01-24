Port Stephens Women in Business celebrates fourteen years of inspiration

PORT Stephens Women in Business has come a long way since it was first formed fourteen years ago by founder and life member Leah Anderson, now a Port Stephens Councillor.

The homegrown networking group assists women in business to grow, learn skills and connect with each other.



This year Port Stephens Women in Business is moving into its fourteenth year of supporting and inspiring local businesswomen.

The not-for-profit network holds monthly events in a variety of locations across the peninsula where women gather for networking and learning.

Guest speakers, speed networking and collaborations are just some of the ways that the group learn about each other’s businesses and ways to improve their own.

Current President Fiona Brown told News Of The Area, “Of course, there is room for socialising and fun to ensure women have a good balance of work and play in their lives.”

The 2023 AGM and networking event will be held on Wednesday 1 February, 5-7pm at Heaven Gardens, Salt Ash.

The AGM event includes a glass of bubbles and nibbles, while guest speaker Tracey Hamilton will inspire and encourage women to grow their businesses and themselves this year.

“The group is also looking for new committee member positions including President and Vice President,” Fiona said.

This event is free for all who attend and women who are looking for more support and connection in their business are encouraged to come along.

Registration for the event is required via the events page on www.pswib.com.au

For more information contact Fiona Brown at info@pswib.com.au.

By Marian SAMPSON