Port Stephens Yacht Club members compete in Commodores Cup Race Series Competition



THE Port Stephens Yacht Club (PSYC) participated in the much anticipated Commodores Cup series last week.

Two races sailed between Soldiers Point past the Anchorage resort to the mouth of the Tea Gardens river marker named the Wedding Cake Mark and back.

The Wedding Cake Mark is historically named after the old two story wooden marker that looked like a two tier wedding cake, which guided vessels safely through the port.

Vice Commodore Richard Kerr told News Of The Area, “The first of the races is a ‘Pursuit’ race where boats start at different times – smaller, slower boats get a head start and larger boats chase – with the aim that all boats finish close together.

“The advantage of this kind of race is that the outcome is known as soon as a boat finishes the race.

“The second race of the day has all boats starting together with their finish times recorded and adjusted according to their allocated handicap after the race.

“The conditions on Saturday were perfect for these short format races with bright sunshine and plenty of wind to keep things interesting.”

The first boat home in race one was ‘Boot ‘n Scoot’ skippered by Heather Liney, followed by Jack Miaskowski’s ‘Eusemere’ and Graeme Ellis’ ‘Adios’.

The second race again saw ‘Boot ‘n Scoot’ come out on top with ‘Jia’ under skipper Chris Bebb in second place and ‘SubZero’ skippered by Cherylle Stone and her all-women crew taking out third place.

“Of note is that ‘Boot ‘n Scoot’, one of the smallest boats in the races, was helmed by eleven-year-old Heather Liney.

“Clearly a potential champion in the making!” he said.

The PSYC runs regular Saturday afternoon, Wednesday afternoon and evening (during daylight savings) races in a variety of formats.

For anyone interested in participating in sailing either social or competitive, please contact the club via the website www.psyc.com.au.

By Marian SAMPSON

