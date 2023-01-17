Port Stephens Yacht Club members take on the Commodore’s Cup

MEMBERS of Port Stephens Yacht Club competed in the annual Commodore’s Cup this weekend.

A fleet of fourteen vessels competed in two races which saw strong competition in challenging weather conditions.

There was little to no wind at the start line for the first race and strong gusts which challenged the skippers on the course which left from near the Soldiers Point Boat ramp on a windward leg up the bay to the ‘wedding cake’ marker near the entrance to the channel to Tea Gardens and back.

Spinnakers were flying on some vessels on the return leg of the course.

The provisional results for race one saw Bellamy come in first with Friends second and She’s The One, the Commodore’s yacht, taking out third place.

In race two the winner was Adios with Jia taking out second place and Gift Horse taking out third place despite having been set back with a wine glass in her spinnaker after turning the mark at Wedding Cake.

Wubaray took out crossing the line first on the first race crossing the line within eighteen seconds of their start time.

In race two, which was a scratch start, 51st Project took out the contest for first across the start line with the tiny Gift Horse competing fiercely.

Members and guests of the club enjoyed the presentations at the Club House after the event at Soldiers Point.

Club President Michael Kirby thanked the race starter Heather and the team as well as all of the other volunteers who made the day possible.

The Port Stephens Yacht Club races on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons and anyone interested in participating either with their yacht or as a crew member can contact the club via their Facebook page or website.

By Marian SAMPSON