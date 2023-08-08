Port Surfers Compete in Australian Surf Championships

PORT Stephens surfers are lining up for the Australian Surf Championships, now underway in Port Macquarie.

“We’re expecting light northerly winds for the start of the championships,” said Surfing Australia contest director, Glen Elliott.

“First up are the open men’s and open women’s longboard and logger divisions, followed by the hotly-contested juniors,” he said.

“Conditions are looking small and clean, which is great for the longboarders.

“We have an action-packed fortnight ahead with plenty of after-surf entertainment at our official venue, the Bonny Hills Beach Hotel and we encourage everyone to come down and mingle after each day’s competition wraps up.”

Landen Smales (Noosa Heads, QLD) made history last year with a perfect heat score in the Under 18 Logger competition.

“Last year I was stoked to surf a perfect heat and get two 10-point rides in my logger semi final.

“It’s not something that happens a lot in surfing and it was the first time someone has done it in the event’s history.”

There’s $18,000 in prize money up for grabs across the blue-ribbon divisions, with the winner taking all.

The event began last week and finishes August 21.

Port Stephens surfers Suellen Goyne (52) of Corlette is representing our region in the Women’s 050 Longboard along with Dave Turner (59) of Anna Bay in the Grand Kahunas Men’s 050 Longboard and Dukes Men’s 055 Longboard dvisions.

In the Shortboard Corlettes Mikey Clayton Brown (20) is completing in the open men’s division with Luke Bartlett (43) of Boat Harbour in the masters men’s 035 event.

Mitchell Dawkings, 48, of Nelson Bay will compete in the Kahunas Men’s 045 and Grand Masters Men’s 040 event.

Bodyboarder Chad Pisani (46) of Boat Harbour will compete in the Kahunas Men’s 045 event.

