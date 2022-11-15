FOR those who care about youth and some of our avid regular readers who watch this space, here are the endeavours of some of our outstanding local students who have demonstrated Positive Behaviour for Learning values.

Last week’s nominees

– From Irrawang Public School is Xzavier Asomua, who was nominated for going above and beyond to assist others while on camp in Sydney. Xzavier opened doors, helped those that were having difficulty and always demonstrated respectful behaviour.

– From Raymond Terrace Public School the nominee is Leo Sutherland, nominated for participating with enthusiasm, maturity and confidence during reading buddies with the local preschool.

– Jack Walker-Godfrey of Grahamstown Public School was nominated for keeping himself and others safe and being respectful in the playground. Jack saw another child who was upset and had no one to play with so invited the student over and included him in his group.

– Irrawang High School’s Abby Keeley was nominated for receiving a nomination for a youth volunteering award for the Hunter Region for her involvement in the Medowie Guide District, helping out with the younger units.

– Hunter River High School’s nominee is Noah Hartmann who was nominated for raising money and awareness for children with cancer through participating in the Great Cycle Challenge.

– Holden from Salt Ash Public School was nominated for demonstrating PBL values and being a kind and caring member of his school and always lending a helping hand picking up other students’ equipment up after play time.

– Medowie Public School’s nominee was Ryan Poole who participated in Reconciliation activities, promoting Aboriginal culture within the school community.

– Seaham Public School student Tane Kete was nominated for assisting another student who was travelling for the first time on the bus. He supported them and assured them during the journey.

– Karuah Public School’s Summer Leonard was nominated for her assistance during the Garuwa Community Markets at Karuah Public School. Summer worked hard moving furniture, marques, carting tubs and manning stalls. All with a big smile on her face and pride in her heart.

Relieving principal Andrew Price from Raymond Terrace Public School told News Of The Area, “Raymond Terrace Public School is proud to be a Positive Behaviour for Learning school and has supported the Raymond Terrace Community PBL program from the beginning.

“All students, staff and members of our community promote our school PBL values of ‘Respect, Hands Off, In The Right Place, Do As You Are Asked and Friendly Talk at School’.

“Each week students are explicitly taught positive behaviours during a dedicated PBL session and are rewarded for demonstrating these behaviours informally in the playground and formally during assemblies.

“We are a proud PBL school and pride ourselves on demonstrating strong PBL values throughout our school community.”

By Marian SAMPSON