THE Positive Behaviour for Learning program encourages students to strive to be their best in all aspects of life.

A representative from Raymond Terrace Public School said, “At Raymond Terrace Public School, Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) brings together our whole-school community to contribute to and create a positive, safe and supportive learning environment.



“Our frog charts, weekly PBL lessons and our ‘You Can Do It’ program help us to ensure we are looking after the social and emotional needs of our students.

“We are proud to be a part of Community PBL and we see the positive impact it has on our students and the power it has in encouraging a whole community approach to caring for our kids.”

This week’s nominees

– Solaina Boland-Wells of Irrawang Public School was nominated for showing gratitude and displaying respectful behaviour while at Murrook Aboriginal Centre.

– Logan Karavelatzis of Raymond Terrace Public School was nominated for being repeatedly spotted by officials demonstrating respect and inclusion for his teammates and opposition at the recent Disability Football Gala.

– Zara Smith of Grahamstown Public School was nominated for volunteering her free time on weekends in the canteen for Raymond Terrace Roosters Junior Rugby League.

– Irrawang High School student Ruby Ryan was also nominated for volunteering as umpire for the NSW All School Netball competition recently, and also volunteered to help in the canteen and assisted with the coaching of the teams.

– Hunter River High School’s Tyler Spitzkowsky was nominated for representing Hunter River High School with an outstanding musical performance at the Raymond Terrace Festival.

– Elsie Miller of Salt Ash Public School was nominated for always displaying beautiful manners and for looking after her friends.

– Medowie Public School student Austin Clarke was nominated for caring.

Austin noticed a team mate was sad during soccer training. He walked up to his mate and gave him all the lollies he had and said ‘you’re a good friend’. Austin demonstrated kind and caring mateship.

– Seaham Public School’s Lacey Penfold was nominated for being a wonderful support during Showcase, assisting other students during the singing performance. Her leadership contributed to a great performance.

– Kenny Barry of Karuah Public School was nominated for being kind and respectful towards others in his community. He is always polite and uses his manners.

By Marian SAMPSON