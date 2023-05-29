Positive Behaviour for Learning award recipients

THE school initiative that recognises students for positive acts and excellence in citizenship, the Positive Behavior for Learning (PBL) program, is an embedded part of the Central and West Wards of Port Stephens.

The community and school joint initiative promotes a consistent system that helps define, teach and support appropriate behaviour which in turn creates a positive environment for student growth.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The program was launched in the region over eight years ago and News Of The Area is proudly once again supporting the initiative.

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington told News Of The Area, “The PBL program offers an important opportunity to recognise students acting responsibly in our community.

“It brings our schools and community together, to help raise thoughtful young people,” she said.

Nominees from each participating school receive their awards at program sponsor MarketPlace in Raymond Terrace.

Recent PBL Award nominees:

– Irrawang Public School’s (IPS) Mia Darcy demonstrates outstanding leadership in all areas.

Mia respectfully represented IPS at ANZAC ceremonies, shows pride in her Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage and assists with younger students.

– Leilani Latu of Raymond Terrace Public School was recognised in the PBL program for the respect she shows fellow players, opponents, referees and coaching staff at rugby league while always striving for her best performance.

– Grahamstown Public School’s Poppy Horton was recognised for always working to show her personal best in all aspects of her school.

She is an enthusiastic participant in Children’s University, working respectfully with peers to succeed at a shared goal.

– Nominated for his commitment and participation in ANZAC Day services was Irrawang High School’s Jerrome Teasdale where he represented the school as a Support Ambassador.

– Madeline Lilley of Hunter River High School was nominated for her respectful representation of her school at a number of events including the Raymond Terrace ANZAC Day service, International Women’s Day Breakfast and the Executive Director Conference.

At these events Madeline has delivered the Acknowledgement of Country and/or sung the National Anthem in Gathang.

– Salt Ash Public School’s Braxton Keen was nominated for supporting others to complete the school cross country run.

Being a previous zone cross country representative, he chose to encourage other students competing at the back of the race.

– Julian Pham-Vaughan of Medowie Public School was recognised in the PBL program for his citizenship skills and honesty.

– Seaham Public School’s Nash Elbourne was recognised for being a caring citizen, supporting a younger student who was having difficulties catching the bus.

– Karuah Public School student Harrison White was nominated for being safe, conscientious and courteous whilst riding his bike around the community.

By Marian SAMPSON