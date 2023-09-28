Positive Behaviour for Learning Awards

THE Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) Awards help students to develop values and skills that enable them to grow into responsible and caring members of the community.

Merri Brady, Community PBL Team Leader at Grahamstown Public School told News Of The Area, “Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) in the community is a joint initiative with Hunter River High School, Irrawang High School, Raymond Terrace Public School, Grahamstown Public School, Seaham Public School, Karuah Public School, Medowie Public School, Salt Ash Public School and Irrawang Public School.



“Our objective is to encourage schools, parents, businesses, service providers and government agencies to adopt PBL as a framework, with the aim of enabling every child to achieve their maximum potential.

“Community PBL is an expansion of the effective framework implemented in all our affiliated schools.

“Currently, over 3000 students are enrolled in PBL-utilising schools, where it supports the well-being of students, staff, families, and the community.

“We take pride in the positive influence that Community PBL has had on the youth of Raymond Terrace through promoting Positive Behaviour for Learning and therefore positive behaviour for life,” she said.

This week’s nominees

– Kirra Trappel of Irrawang Public School was nominated by her peers for sharing her afternoon tea with an elderly neighbour and filling her bucket.

Little things go a long way towards helping others.

– Nevaeh Jackson of Raymond Terrace Public School was nominated for always displaying the values of respect, inclusion and engagement.

She goes out of her way to include others, no matter who they are.

She repeatedly steps up to cover others duties as part of school leadership.

– Elijah Hull of Grahamstown Public School was nominated for a PBL in the community award as he came to assist a person when they and their dog were being attacked by two other dogs.

– Irrawang High School’s Kayla Hockey was nominated as she is a respectful, responsible student and does her personal best in everything she does.

With her awesome hospitality skills, Kayla is always there to cater and welcome visitors to the school at various events, always with a smile.

– Learnah Lilley of Hunter River High School was nominated for her outstanding leadership in Wongagee Dance.

– Salt Ash Public School student Eagan Cotterill was nominated for being a kind and caring friend, sharing and helping when needed, without being asked.

– Medowie Public School’s Lucy Wilbow was nominated for living up to the school’s expectations all the time.

She is a selfless student who goes out of her way to assist teachers and students using her own initiative.

– Seaham Public School student Toby Fox was observed supporting a younger student in the playground.

Toby calmed the student who was visibly upset and in a caring way helped resolve the issue.

– Florence Smith of Karuah Public School (KPS) was nominated for always demonstrating the KPS values of respect, responsibility and pride.

Florence consistently goes above and beyond to be a kind and caring friend who is always willing to assist other students and staff.

By Marian SAMPSON