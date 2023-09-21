Possum Magic celebrates its 40th Birthday at The Jetty!

POSSUM MAGIC arrives on the Jetty Theatre stage on Saturday 7 October at 10:30am and 12:30pm – a beloved, classic Australian story of childhood magic, finding your voice and the powerful love shared between grandparent and grandchild.

Using a clever, nuanced palette of live action, stage magic, an original soundscape, elements of puppetry and projected animation, Monkey Baa’s award-winning creative team has translated the whimsical world of the 1983 book to a live experience for audiences three to eight years (and their families).

Grandma Poss loves making magic.

She makes wombats blue and kookaburras pink.

She makes dingoes smile and emus shrink.

But one day, when danger arrives in the form of a snake, Grandma uses her most magical spell to make Hush invisible.

Hush has many wonderful adventures.

But being invisible isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, and Hush longs to see herself again.

One problem.

Grandma Poss can’t find the spell to make Hush visible again.

And then she remembers… this particular magic requires something more, something special, something to do with food… people food.

Bring the kids and grandkids, pack some vegemite sandwiches and a lamington or two and join a whimsical journey to cities around Australia to find the food that makes Hush visible again.

For information and tickets visit www.jettytheatre.com/. The box office is open Tuesday to Friday from 12 noon to 4pm.

Phone (02)6648 4930