Praise for LUSC staff and ambos for going that ‘little extra’



A NEWS Of The Area reader has been so moved by the care and attention she recently received from both ambulance medics and staff at Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC), that she has written in to share an open thank you letter.

Kris Begg, whose mother Joan, 88, has lived in West Haven for around 30 years, took a nasty fall outside the club just before Christmas.



She has been in and out of Port Macquarie Base Hospital since then, but says the kindness she has been shown demonstrates the healing power of giving “a little extra”.

Following are extracts from Kris’s handwritten letter, which she has also sent to the club.

It has been edited in parts, purely for brevity.

‘A little extra’

“Ladies, be careful with high heel shoes with plastic bottom soles, as this could happen to you…

“I only have my Mum (Joan) and she has had a rough year.

“She’s 88, but just keeps on keeping on. So, for a few days of the week, I come and visit her [from Port Macquarie] and talk.

“On a Monday afternoon, I have made a happy ritual of coming to the LUSC for a couple of coldies to relax and unwind. Also, just to be around people I admit [as] I’m a bit of a chatterbox.

“[In] 35 degrees on Monday 23 December, I bought a new pair of shoes. They had plastic soles but they looked pretty.

“I sat chatting and relaxing and then called a courtesy bus, ready to leave. I always catch the 7pm, as I go and enjoy dinner with Mum at her place.

“I rushed to the foyer then onto the steps. In the heat outside – my fault – I hurried to catch the bus and then, boom!

“I slipped backwards straight on the back of my head. Wow. What a shock. I blacked out.

“The kind staff member knew I wasn’t good and called an ambulance. I was frightened. Really scared and… dizzy. “The ambulance arrived to take me to hospital [but] I thought of Mum, as she was expecting me.

“So, the very kind ambulance medics took the time to stop in at West Haven to tell Mum what had happened.

“A big thanks to them both – as well as for caring and looking after me.

“[While] staying in ICU after a double fracture to the head, the hospital sent me silly.

“White walls, just spinning around and around. I was thinking every hour felt like a day. I felt so alone.

“A kind gentleman, Daniel, from the LUSC, called to see how I was and asked RUOK?

“Well, I can’t put into words what that meant to me. Someone caring enough to take time from their busy day to check and see how I was.

“Then Meg from LUSC called the next day, also to check [on me]. That’s where LUSC takes a little extra care.

“So to everyone, being a member of LUSC is not just your number or photo on a card.

“All the staff treat you like… extended family. [They] deserve an award for kind and friendly service and also for caring “a little extra”.

– Kris Begg

By Sue STEPHENSON

