Premier League teams play opening day of two-day matches

TEST match style cricket has once again been played in the region with North Coast Cricket Council’s Premier League teams playing their first days of two day matches last weekend.

The Northern Districts Rebels are chasing another 145 runs for victory after the first day of their match against Harwood at Harwood Oval.

The home side opened the batting and were bowled out for 174 from 56.1 overs, due largely to a destructive spell from Anu Grewal who took 7/55 from his 20.1 overs for the Rebels.

Hayden McMahon top scored for Harwood with 51.

The Rebels trail by 144 runs and were 1/30 at stumps.

Sawtell are in a commanding position at home against the Coffs Colts after the first day of their match at Richardson Park.

The home side bowled out the Colts for 116 from 56.1 overs, with Mitchell Westley producing a terrific spell taking 3/13 from 8.1 overs which included the Colts openers.

Billy Carroll played a lone hand for the Colts with a knock of 48.

In reply Sawtell were 2/120 at stumps taking a four-run lead into the second day.

Captain Trent Dierick set up the innings with a knock of 53 from 39 balls which included 8 fours.

The Sawtell captain could not have been happier as his side headed into Day 2.

“We are in a good position after day one, and I couldn’t ask for any more,” he said.

Diggers/Nana Glen All Stars are chasing 281 for victory in their match against Valleys Cricket at Phillip Hughes Oval.

The ladder leaders finished all out for 280 from their 68.5 overs, led by a tremendous knock of 104 from Justin Gilbert.

Ty Adams had a stellar spell for the All Stars taking 5/101 from 28 overs.

The All Stars were 0/9 at stumps and trail by 271 runs heading into the second day.

The latest round of the Premier League continues this weekend with the second day of two-day matches played in Sawtell, Macksville, and Harwood.

By Aiden BURGESS