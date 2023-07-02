Press play on fun at Coffs’ new iPlay Tenpin City

IPLAY Tenpin City has officially arrived at Coffs Harbour, located in the historic Club300 Bowling & Bar on Grafton Street.

Having recently acquired the venue, iPlay Australia is open for business with plans for a huge, community, family fun day opening later in the year.



Setting its sights on creating an offering such as its iPlay Adventure on the Gold Coast and iPlay Ed Square in Sydney, the company plans to introduce an array of the newest arcade games along with some favourites including Jurassic Park, Daytona USA, and Air Hockey, as well as some major prize-winning machines.

“The incredible arcade-style venue design is another feather in the iPlay cap,” iPlay Australia chief executive Bala Cherukooru told News Of The Area.

This newest addition to the iPlay Australia family will offer thirteen bowling lanes, numerous arcade and ticket prize machines, free music playlists along with a new menu and drinks packages.

iPlay Australia centres are designed with families and social groups in mind, promising a fun, safe and exciting entertainment option.

“We are inspired to offer a fun and safe entertainment setting for all occasions,” said Bala.

“Families, friends, and work colleagues are invited to enjoy our new high level service offerings including new games and music as well as our take on satisfying and value-for-money menus.

“Of course, we still have 13 lanes for 10 pin bowling and will introduce more neon lights and bumper sessions, as well as offer a new bowling league commencing soon.”

The venue has several areas to host kids’ birthday parties, school groups, corporate functions, or any other celebration occasions.

iPlay is in the process of improving the Coffs iPlay Tenpin City venue in 2023 and will be working with the City of Coffs Harbour on further venue upgrades and activations over the next few months leading up to a grand family friendly community event later in 2023.

iPlay’s strength in the social entertainment industry includes landmark locations, fun bowling options, an array of family entertainment and food options under one roof.

The promise from the organisation for the new Coffs Harbour iPlay is to have strong community relationships and a real draw-card offering for the whole of the northern NSW coast.

By Andrea FERRARI