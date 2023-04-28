Private Sherwood Creek property damaged during plantation preparation

PAUL Parkinson and Dee Wanis are two very unhappy landowners.

After purchasing their property at Sherwood Creek, near Glenreagh, they went through an exhaustive process for almost 60 hectares (80 percent) of their land to be protected in perpetuity by a covenant that is now part of their title.



“We are now legally responsible to abide by the covenant,” Mr Parkinson said.

So, over Easter, they were dismayed to find what seemed to have been a large bulldozer had gouged metre-deep furrows through their property and across a creek bed, damaging the banks of the creek as well.

As well as a registered Aboriginal site, the impacted area also included an old road that Mr Parkinson and Ms Wanis own and are obliged to keep accessible for emergency vehicles, such as fire trucks.

However, they don’t consider a large bulldozer taking part in nearby plantation preparation to be an emergency vehicle.

A representative from Forestry Corporation NSW (FCNSW) told News Of The Area that earlier this month a contractor machine working on preparing the plantation in Conglomerate State Forest for re-planting of trees used an existing creek crossing, resulting in some bogging and rutting of the surrounding area.

The spokesperson said Forestry Corporation regrets that this occurred and is liaising with the landholders on a plan for restoration of the site.

Mr Parkinson and Ms Wanis said they have spoken to but are not liaising with FCNSW and want to see independent expert assessments undertaken.

“They have been out and had a look but nothing has been decided,” Mr Parkinson said.

The landowners also want input into the selection of contractors and remediation works.

By Andrew VIVIAN