Prizes and surprises at Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group exhibition

SURPRISES reigned at Sunday’s opening of Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group’s (CHCAG) new exhibition, All Creatures Great & Small.

David Bromley, well-known artist, illustrator, printmaker and muralist, was revealed as the judge for this members’ favourite, annual competition.



Prizes were awarded, with help from Cr Scott Wolgamot, representing sponsor City of Coffs Harbour’s Mayor, Paul Amos.

People’s Choice from CHCAG’s previous exhibition, Flowers & Gardens was announced as Jan Williams for her piece ‘Flower Patch’.

“Jan is a very accomplished watercolourist and long-time CHCAG member,” CHCAG President, Sue Roberts told News Of The Area.

Another surprise was hearing CHCAG has been voted Best Art School in Coffs Harbour by Quality Business Awards 2023.

“Winning Best Art School in Coffs Harbour award was totally out of left field,” said Sue.

“We managed to keep it very hush, hush with only three members knowing about it and a great surprise for the attendees.”

In All Creatures Great & Small, there were five categories judged: Oil/Acrylic, Watercolour, Pastel, Drawing, and Open, with a wide range of subjects portrayed.

First Prizes were: Acrylics – Sue Roberts’ ‘Ancient Cat’; Watercolour – Sharon Ingersole’s ‘Fido’, Pastel – Jaime Griffieon’s ‘Bernese Mountain Dog’, Drawing – Maxine Kohlhagen’s ‘Kingfisher’, and Open – Harriet Bystrom’s ‘Sitt’n Pretty’.

“It was a real thrill to present all the prizes, along with Cr Wolgamot, and to hear David Bromley’s comments about how the winners were chosen,” said Sue.

“In fact, David was very generous, making comments on almost every artwork, and these have been added to the title boards.

“Visitors can not only see the winning entries, but learn a bit more about the judging process at the same time.

“We couldn’t have offered the prizes we did without sponsorships and we are very grateful to the City of Coffs Harbour, C.ex Group’s Club Grants, Book Warehouse Coffs Harbour, Kadmium Art & Design Supplies, and Pacific Vetcare.

“There are lots more photos on our Facebook page, or even better, call into the gallery, view the art, and vote for your favourite,” she said.

For more about Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group, see its website, Facebook page, or contact the CHCAG’s President, Sue Roberts, on 0428 491 862 or email chcagclassesworkshops@gmail.com

By Andrea FERRARI