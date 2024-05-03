Proud granddaughter of WWII Wren marches on ANZAC Day



SIX-YEAR-OLD Selena Thompson proudly marched on ANZAC Day 2024 wearing the medals of her grandmother Helen Ann Thompson, a member of the Women’s Royal Naval Service (WRNS), popularly known as the ‘Wrens’.

Sadly, Helen passed away in February aged 104.



Helen was born on 12 January 1920 in Banff, Scotland and joined the Wrens in her early twenties.

“I remember her telling me she was serving in London at the time of The Blitz in 1940/41 when people could all be herded into bomb shelters and re-emerge to find the city in ruins,” Helen’s son Mal Thompson told News Of The Area.

“Selena, who attends Narranga Public School in Coffs, was very excited to wear her Grandma’s medals in the Anzac Parade and commented that Grandma would be very proud of her.

“Both her and her younger sister Layla love and miss her so much.”

Narranga Public School students were invited to participate in the city’s Anzac parade last Thursday.

“It was quite daunting for someone so young but fortunately she had the support of older students and we made sure her mum and I remained in visual contact the entire walk to the Coffs Cenotaph,” said Mal.

“Lest We Forget means more to me now than it ever has before since my mum passed away.

“I’m very happy and proud to say Selena has made a personal commitment to march and honour her Grandma every year.

“Next year her younger sister Layla starts at Narranga as well and has also expressed an interest to march in the parade.

“(They are) definitely keeping the Anzac spirit alive, making me a very proud dad.”

Mal’s parents lived in Coffs Harbour from 2007 and were married for 67 years.

“Dad passed away in 2014 aged 99.

“My wife and I cared for mum the last seven years of her life, living with her for two before she went into care for the final two years until her passing at the Legacy Nursing Home in Coffs Harbour.”

For Mal the greatest gift was giving his mum her two only granddaughters for the last six years of her life.

“She absolutely adored them, and the feeling was mutual.”

By Andrea FERRARI

