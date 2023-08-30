Providence Bay Park to receive Grant-funded Exercise Equipment



OUTDOOR exercise will become even easier and more accessible with the soon-to-begin installation of exercise equipment at Providence Bay Park, off Booner Street, Hawks Nest.

An initiative of the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association (HNTGPA) that dates back to 2021, the new equipment was voted most popular in an online poll last year.

“We are so excited that we can deliver this project to our community,” Sandra Bourke, Secretary of the HNTGPA told NOTA.



“Others include improving the Tea Gardens skate park, upgrading the pool precinct, running more events like Seniors Week, and building a fenced dog park,” Ms Bourke added, noting the bureaucratic tribulations of writing grant submissions, even with pro-bono project management expertise.

Support for the bid was also provided by the Myall Masters Swim Club, Tea Gardens Lions Club, TGHN Surf Life Saving Club, the MidCoast Council and local Aboriginal Reference Group.

The funding of the Providence Bay Park equipment comes wholly via the Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF) Round 5, a NSW Government grants program that delivers $160million in funding for community projects that “increase the wellbeing of regional NSW communities, including up to $50 million for projects delivered by community organisations”.

The HNTGPA has successfully received $117,464 of the total grant round, which completely covers the cost of the equipment.

The ‘UrbanFit’ exercise equipment is produced and installed by Moduplay, an Australian company that has proudly managed to retain its manufacturing within Australia for more than 30 years, through the adoption of ‘smart manufacturing’ methods.

UrbanFit is featured in several parks around suburban Sydney and NSW for its durability, quality, size efficiency and versatility to purpose.

Soon, the exercise equipment will sit adjacent to existing outdoor play equipment at Providence Bay Park, featuring three stations with functions including a leg-press and leg-raise, spin-cycle and cross-trainer, sit-up bench, Elwood bars and ‘Roman rings’.

The equipment is due to begin installation this week, and should take six weeks to complete, just in time for mid-spring activities.

By Thomas O’KEEFE