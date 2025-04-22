Public input sought on hemp industry’s future



A DRAFT NSW Hemp Industry Development Plan is now open for public comment.

The draft plan from the NSW Government proposes an industry vision to establish hemp as a mainstream crop and sustainable source of products in NSW.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Supporting the vision, four development objectives provide strategic direction for actions to capitalise on the key opportunities and guide government, industry and stakeholders to work together in growing the NSW hemp industry,” the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said in a statement.

“The aim is to bring hemp industry stakeholders together to contribute to and deliver on the vision and development objectives of the draft plan.

“The draft plan is informed by the work of the NSW Hemp Industry Taskforce, which was established by the NSW Government to explore barriers and opportunities to grow the NSW industrial hemp industry.”

With the global hemp market projected to grow, the proposed plan identifies where government, industry and stakeholders can concentrate efforts to capitalise on opportunities for the local hemp industry.

The draft NSW Hemp Industry Development Plan is open for feedback via http://www.nsw.gov.au/have-your-say. Consultation closes on Monday 19 May 2025.