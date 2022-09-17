Pump for Parkinson’s at the Bailey Centre Liberty Service Station

PUT your ten cents worth into the Parkinson’s fundraiser on Thursday 29 September by filling up at the Bailey Centre Liberty Service Station which will contribute ten cents per every litre of fuel sold on the day to support the Parkinson’s Coffs Harbour Nurses Fund.

Local delivery firm PK Express Transport has also committed to contribute an additional five cents per litre sold.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Pump for Parkinson’s fundraiser will kick off at 12.01am and run for a full 24 hours.

Funds raised go to maintain the services of a Parkinson’s Specialist Nurse based in the Mid North Coast Local Health District in Coffs Harbour, the position currently held by the dedicated Vince Carroll.

This nursing position is co-funded by the Local Health District and Parkinson’s NSW who pay for the ongoing costs of the local Parkinson’s Nurse Specialist, a life-changing support and advisory position providing care to patients in Coffs Harbour and the surrounding area, from Woolgoolga to Macksville and out to Dorrigo.

The fundraiser is an initiative of the Coffs Harbour Parkinson’s Support Groups and the Bailey Centre Liberty Service Station.

“Helping to fund the local Parkinson’s nurse service is something we can do specifically for this community,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos, proprietor of Bailey Centre Liberty Service Station, told News Of The Area

“It is a particularly cruel disease which has a huge effect on people’s quality of life, and they are often under-served in regional communities like ours.

“Parkinson’s Specialist Nurses are their best connection to advice and support, and we are lucky to have one here on the Coffs Coast.”

Fundraising through the petrol pump sales is a simple process.

“We take a reading on the pumps from midnight to midnight and that’s the way we determine the final figures that are raised,” said Mr Amos.

David Strickland of PK Express Transport agreed, saying, “We have a great community here in Coffs and we take care of our own.

“This fundraiser was the perfect opportunity for us to make a contribution to our hometown, especially since people living with Parkinson’s need specialised local support to manage their disease.”

Announced on Monday 12 September was a new supporter, with a $300 donation from CHESS Connect, the Coffs Harbour for-purpose, not-for-profit organisation supporting locals to live a strong life through a range of employment, disability and wellbeing services.

Parkinson’s is a progressive, degenerative condition of the central nervous system.

Nerve cell damage in the brain causes dopamine levels to drop, leading to the symptoms of Parkinson’s.

Funds raised by the Coffs Harbour Parkinson’s Support Groups will be contributed to the ongoing costs of a local Parkinson’s Nurse Specialist, a life-changing support and advisory position providing care to patients in Coffs Harbour and surrounding area from Woolgoolga to Macksville and out to Dorrigo.

By Andrea FERRARI