Quick survey to help understand recycling



MIDCOAST Council is asking residents to complete a short survey to share their thoughts on the kerbside waste collection service and other waste services in the area.

The survey only takes about eight minutes and is completely anonymous.



As an extra incentive, the first 25 people to finish the survey will receive a free compost kitchen caddy.

Council’s Waste Manager, Dave Rees said the feedback would be instrumental in making recycling easier for everyone.

“This survey is an important part of our goal to reduce waste to landfill by 70 percent by 2030,” he said.

“We’ve recently partnered with VISY Recycling, and this survey will help us better understand what residents know about recycling and how we can improve the way we support you.”

In addition to the online survey, some residents may be contacted for a short telephone survey starting in late March.

The results of this survey will help the Council improve recycling services and ensure that valuable recyclable materials don’t end up in landfills. It’s all part of the Council’s effort to work with the community to create a more sustainable future.

You can take the survey here:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MidCoastWasteSurvey