Quilting exhibition raises money for CWA

STASHBUSTING Quilters, in conjunction with Coffs Harbour Country Women’s Association (CWA), have presented a Quilting Exhibition to help fundraise for local causes.

Stashbusting is a small group of quilters who get together weekly at the CWA rooms.



They love to share their knowledge with all interested people.

Every year they donate a quilt for the CWA Mother’s Day raffle.

“This combined exhibition displayed thirty quilts, table runners and small quilts from six of our members, June Kelly, Ann Findlay, Lynne Vincent, Lorna Gear, Robyn Kerr, and four quilts were shown in memory of the late Rosalyn McMaster,” Jodie Williams, President, Coffs Harbour Branch of the CWA told News Of The Area.

A multitude of June Kelly’s award-winning quilts were showcased.

June spends hundreds of hours making quilts.

She has been awarded places at dedicated Quilting Shows and Agricultural Shows from Queensland’s EKKA to the Easter Show and the Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show.

Her inspiration comes from William Morris patterns and Judi Madson’s quilting and also a love of Jane Sassaman fabrics.

Also displaying her work was Ann Findlay who has been beading and quilting for over 30 years.

“Ann’s display of beaded clothing and dolls were amazing,” said Jodie.

Patterns for quilts often come from magazines or online.

The ladies use 100 percent cotton in the quilts.

Many fabrics are upcycled from donations to CWA and by frequenting most local quilting shops like Spotlight, Nesting Needles and online stores.

If you are interested in joining CWA or Stashbusting Quilters please contact Robyn Kerr on 0412 537 710.

By Andrea FERRARI