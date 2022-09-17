Quilting exhibition raises money for CWA Coffs Coast Coffs Coast News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 17, 2022 Lynne Vincent, Robyn Kerr, June Kelly, Ann Findlay, surrounded by three of June’s award winning quilts and Ann’s quilt in the foreground. STASHBUSTING Quilters, in conjunction with Coffs Harbour Country Women’s Association (CWA), have presented a Quilting Exhibition to help fundraise for local causes. Stashbusting is a small group of quilters who get together weekly at the CWA rooms. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au They love to share their knowledge with all interested people. Every year they donate a quilt for the CWA Mother’s Day raffle. “This combined exhibition displayed thirty quilts, table runners and small quilts from six of our members, June Kelly, Ann Findlay, Lynne Vincent, Lorna Gear, Robyn Kerr, and four quilts were shown in memory of the late Rosalyn McMaster,” Jodie Williams, President, Coffs Harbour Branch of the CWA told News Of The Area. A multitude of June Kelly’s award-winning quilts were showcased. June spends hundreds of hours making quilts. She has been awarded places at dedicated Quilting Shows and Agricultural Shows from Queensland’s EKKA to the Easter Show and the Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show. Her inspiration comes from William Morris patterns and Judi Madson’s quilting and also a love of Jane Sassaman fabrics. Also displaying her work was Ann Findlay who has been beading and quilting for over 30 years. “Ann’s display of beaded clothing and dolls were amazing,” said Jodie. Patterns for quilts often come from magazines or online. The ladies use 100 percent cotton in the quilts. Many fabrics are upcycled from donations to CWA and by frequenting most local quilting shops like Spotlight, Nesting Needles and online stores. If you are interested in joining CWA or Stashbusting Quilters please contact Robyn Kerr on 0412 537 710. By Andrea FERRARI Robyn Kerr, the brains behind Stashbusting Quilters and the CWA Coffs Harbour Handicraft Officer, with one of her quilts. June Kelly and her award-winning quilt. Lynne Vincent, her quilt to the right and the late Rosalyn McMaster’s to the left.