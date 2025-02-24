Rail trust to be rebuilt with public ‘hostage’ no more



STATE officials will try to rebuild public trust in Australia’s busiest rail network during a four-month reprieve from industrial action that has led to repeated pain for commuters.

A full bench of the Fair Work Commission ordered a union to pause industrial action amid a bitter pay dispute until July 1 while the government and rail workers tried to hammer out a deal.



But NSW Premier Chris Minns said the government’s immediate focus would be on rebuilding train patronage and reassuring people that services would turn up as expected after repeated mass delays and cancellations.

“Our job at the moment is to get reliability back into public transport so that when you turn up to a train station, the train is there and you can get to work on time,” he said on Thursday.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union initially sought a 32 percent pay rise across four years, but the government has only offered 15 per cent for the same period, including a federally mandated superannuation increase.

More recently, the parties were at odds over a $4500 one-off payment included in workers’ last pay agreement, which its officials have said should form part of the new deal.

Mr Minns said he did not accept his government would have to dig further into its funds to seal an agreement, despite the apparent gulf between its offer and the union’s asking price.

“But we’re open to genuine discussions about what a package would look like… the good news is we won’t be holding the people of NSW hostage in the intervening period,” he said.

Union officials accused the government of having no intention of finalising a deal, saying leaders had left negotiations until the last minute in previous discussions.

“While the government will no doubt attempt to frame (the commission decision) as a win, it is clear there are no winners in this dispute,” NSW Rail, Tram and Bus Union secretary Toby Warnes said.

“We are hopeful the government will now heed the warning of the Fair Work Commission, stop whipping up unhelpful, untruthful and anti-worker rhetoric and sit back down at the negotiating table immediately.”

Opposition Leader Mark Speakman said the commission’s call was a boon for commuters.

“However with militant unions and a union-dominated Labor government, there’s more pain for commuters or taxpayers or both down the road,” he said.

By Alex MITCHELL, AAP