Rain does not stop play at Coffs Coast Festival of Motor Sport

DESPITE “some miserable weather”, the first weekend of the Coffs Coast Festival of Motor Sport (CCFMS) brought with it some high octane action.

The first event, an Open Drift event at Raleigh Raceway on November 4, brought together a strong field, ignoring periods of rain.

Sunday brought more wet weather, but the show went on.

The Kempsey Sporting Car Club hosted the first round of the Festival’s Hill Climb Tri Challenge.

It was a different story for the motorbikes at Kempsey, with the event “totally washed out”.

Bob Carle, chair of CCFMS and Coffs City Rotary told News Of The Area, “The Burnouts at Raleigh Raceway brought about fifteen cars which performed the best they could to make smoke on a wet track.

“A good day was had by all.”

The Coffs City Rotary Clubs Motor Show n Shine took place in the middle undercover car park at Park Beach Plaza.

“Unfortunately, with the rain a lot of motor bikes didn’t come out and the same for the owners of some cars.

“They wouldn’t bring them out either.”

Visitors had the chance to view up-close some very unique cars, including immaculate originals, restorations, speedway and rally cars.

“We were privileged to have the use of the Park Beach Plaza and we thank the management for that opportunity,” said Bob.

Crowd numbers were reported as “better than expected with the weather conditions we had”.

The day rounded out with a trophy presentation sponsored by Shannon’s Insurance with the gift of Bowden’s Car Care products for the winners.

With events throughout November, the Coffs Coast Festival of Motor Sport continues this weekend.

First up on Saturday November 18 is 104.1 CHY FM’s Amazing Scavenger Hunt Scramble.

On Sunday November 19, racers will contest the second round of the Hill Climb Tri Challenge at Raleigh Raceway.

On Saturday, November 25 the action continues with the Quality Accounting Coffs Coast 100 Rally and a Speedway event at Grafton.

On Sunday November 26, the final round of the Hill Climb Tri Series will be held at Grafton Car Club’s Mountainview track.

Also on Sunday is a new event to the Australian rally calendar, the Flooded Gums Shootout Sprint, in Sherwood, a new rally event with the placings finalised by a ‘Top Ten Shootout’.

Keep up to date by checking www.facebook.com/MotorsportCoffsCoast or www.coffscoastmotorsport.com/.

Enquiries can be made direct to Bob Carle on 0411 727 255.

By Andrea FERRARI