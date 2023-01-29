Raising Funds To Rally For Cancer

ROD Cross and Rob Hoy want to drive a $1,500 car from Newcastle to Townsville, via Betoota.

They are driving their green 1996 Holden Berlina in a seven-day ‘Box Rally’ to raise funds for the Cancer Council, leaving on May 13.



They call themselves the ‘Rally Muppets’ and their car is called (of course) ‘Kermit’.

To enter, a team must raise at least $5,000 and the Muppets’ goal is $10,000.

The rally is not a race and is described as ‘a fun, colourful, unpredictable adventure’.

Vehicles often break down but participants are looked after and each night is spent camping beneath the stars and celebrating the day’s achievements.

Many participants have experienced cancer themselves or have seen cancer impact family and friends.

“It’s a fun adventure for a good cause and we get to see parts of Australia we don’t normally go to,” Rob said.

“There are not too many of us that haven’t been affected in some way by cancer.”

Rod and Rob have a major fundraiser on February 25 at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

‘Tell All Tales’ is an evening with Andrew ‘Joey’ Johns and ex pro-surfer Matt ‘Hoyo’ Hoy (no relation to Rob).

Mr Johns and Mr Hoy promise an evening of full, frank discussions and suggest that anyone who is easily offended might want to stay at home.

Tickets are $1,400 for a table of eight, which includes meals and a three-hour drink package.

There will be a number of auctions and all proceeds from the night will support Rod and Rob and the Cancer Council.

Tickets can be obtained by contacting Riley at rileylaw@live.com.au or 0413405994.

By Andrew VIVIAN