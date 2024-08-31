Rare Emu Nest Found



FORESTRY Corporation staff have found a rare Coastal Emu nest containing nine eggs, giving hope to the future of the endangered population.

Lead Forestry Officer Kurt Holzhauser, discovered the nest in a state forest near Grafton during a broad area habitat search for threatened and endangered species.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Under the Saving Our Species program, the NSW Government has invested in years of conservation and habitat protection work on the North Coast to save the Coastal Emu, after the population was classified as endangered.

FCNSW’s Senior Ecologist Chris Slade, said the discovery was a significant ecological find and every effort will now be taken to ensure the nest contributes to the population’s recovery.

“It is estimated that there may be fewer than 50 Coastal Emus left on the North Coast, so to discover a nest bearing eggs, is a significant moment for that endangered population,” he said.

“Every effort can now be taken to try and ensure those eggs hatch into emu chicks.”

Genetically isolated from their western emu relatives, Coastal Emus (Dromaius novaehollandiae) have faced high mortality rates due to predation and car strikes.

They were once widespread across north-east NSW, but are now only found within the Evans Head, Red Rock and Bungawalbin areas.

The loss of the emus from the North Coast would have a serious impact on the environment, as the birds eat and spread fruits and seeds across a range of habitats.

The emu also has significant cultural value to Yaegl, Gumbaynggirr and Bundjalung peoples.

By Andrew VIVIAN

