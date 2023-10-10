Rarities, beauties and classics at C.ex Club

HAVE you ever heard of a Minerva?

No?

There will be one 119 years old at the Cex Sports Touring and Classic Car Club show at the Cex. Club this Sunday.

There will be a Bentley, a Bugatti, a Schneider, two Aston Martins and a host of rare classic and valuable cars and motorbikes.

Not all are of great age – you will see Holdens and Mercedes, MGs and Jaguars.

And some are not even road cars.

What you won’t see is the everyday car or bike – this will be a gathering of quality and diversity, all lovingly polished and primped by committed owners, a delight to not just the car enthusiast but for anyone with an eye for the unusual, the unique and the distinct.

“We are limited in numbers by the amount of space we have available,” said show convenor Jeff Clancy.

“Nonetheless, we feel that with some effort, some imagination and a great deal of support from the C.ex Club itself, Radio 2AirFM and our show partners, the Coffs Harbour Veteran Vintage and Classic Car Club and the Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Restorers Club, we can present a spectacle with something for everyone.”

The show will be staged in the northern car park of the C.ex Club.

Radio 2AirFM will be providing the soundtrack and a sausage sizzle.

The show will open at 10.00 am on Sunday morning.

For any further comment, please contact Club President Ian Ward on 6656 1029 or ian921948@tpg.com.au, or Publicity Officer Brian Carter on 0417 646 595 or brian@aicanc.com.au.