Raymond Terrace athlete Winter Robson claims NSW Little Athletics high Jump title



SOARING to record-breaking heights is Raymond Terrace Athletics Club’s nine-year-old high jump sensation Winter Robson.

The boom rookie was the athlete everyone was talking about after clinching gold at the recent Hart Sport Little Athletics State Championships in Sydney.



In only her second season of track and field, whiz kid Winter covered herself in glory after winning the NSW 9yrs high jump title in record-breaking style.

She achieved the feat in her debut season as a high jumper – setting a new state record jump of 1.20 metres to blow away her opposition and stamp herself the premier high jumper in her age group.

Winter’s nearest competitors jumped 1.15m and 1.10m to claim silver and bronze respectively.

Robson’s new state record was accomplished just days after she broke a club record at the Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre with her previous best jump of 1.19m.

Coached by her father Clint Robson, young Winter has enjoyed a meteoric rise on the athletics field since joining the club as a fresh-faced eight-year-old.

An outstanding prospect from the Port Stephens region, she capped a memorable meet by also finishing a creditable 10th in the long jump event.

Naturally the high jump is Winter’s pet event but she is also adept in the long jump, hurdles and 200m sprint.

Her clubmate Callum Langlois competed in the 12yrs javelin and finished eighth in a field of 23 throwers with a commendable distance of 27.97 metres.

The State Little Athletics Championships brought together the best young athletes in the 9yrs-12yrs age categories at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre.

Five promising Raymond Terrace club athletes will represent NSW at this week’s Australian Junior Track and Field Championships to be staged in Perth from 4-8 April.

Zane Edwards will compete in the 16yrs 100m and 200m sprints and national junior rep Dixie Conlon in the 17 years long and triple jumps.

Twelve-year-old state race walking champion Audrey Russell will line-up in the 13 years 3000m walk – up an age group – having qualified at Country Championships where she finished second in the Open category.

She was crowned 13yrs champion after winning the 1500m Race Walk at the recent NSW Junior Championships.

During the Easter long weekend, Audrey is off to Adelaide for the Australian Little Athletics Championships after being selected in the NSW 13 years team.

She travelled to Perth with the NSW squad for the School Sports Australia Triathlon Championships and returns for this week’s National Junior Track & Field Championships.

Emerging athlete Ashlyn Wall will contest the 16yrs 400m and 800m events at the national championships.

She finished fourth at the NSW Junior titles in the 800m and recorded a personal best time with her sixth placing in the 400m.

Conor Matthews will contest the Under 20s Triple Jump.

Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre has completed their final Saturday morning competition of the season and have scheduled their annual Presentation Night for Wednesday 9 April 9 from 6pm.

By Chris KARAS

