Raymond Terrace athletes take on NSW Country Athletics Championships



THE annual three-day NSW Country Athletics Championships were held recently at the Kerryn McCann Athletics Centre in Wollongong.

With competitors travelling from all over country NSW, six Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre athletes were tested to their limits against quality competition.

Their amazing efforts resulted in numerous personal bests, a new NSW Country record and fifteen medals.

Asher MacDonald took out bronze in the Under 11s long jump, while Ethan Morante won silver in the Under 15s high jump.

Zane Edwards claimed gold in the Under 15 100m hurdles with a personal best, and silver in the 200m hurdles, 100m, 200m and 400m.

In the Under 17s, Ashlyn Wall put in a personal best performance to win gold in the 1500m, also taking out the win in the 800m.

Another personal best time claimed Ashlyn silver in the 400m.

Again in the Under 17s, Dixie Conlon claimed Gold in the triple jump, and Silver in the long jump and 100m hurdles.

Masters athlete Glenn Morante, competing in the 50-59 years category, set a new championship record to win gold in the high jump, also taking out silver in the javelin and shot put.

Ethan and Glenn Morante are the Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre’s first father and son dual medal winners at the Country Championships.