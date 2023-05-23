Raymond Terrace Community Positive Behaviour for Learning Awards return

THE Raymond Terrace Community Positive Behaviour for Learning program (PBL), which runs across Port Stephens’ Central and West ward schools, provides recognition to students for their actions.

PBL is a whole-school framework that promotes positive behaviour across a school and helps schools develop safe and supportive learning environments.



Each week, students are awarded for their positive actions at a ceremony at MarketPlace Raymond Terrace, following a nomination by their school.

PBL team leader Merri Brady told News Of The Area, “Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) in the community is a joint initiative with Hunter River High School, Irrawang High School, Raymond Terrace Public School, Grahamstown Public School, Seaham Public School, Karuah Public School, Medowie Public School, Salt Ash Public School and Irrawang Public School.

“Our goal is for schools, parents, businesses, service providers and government agencies to embrace PBL as a framework to give every child the opportunity to reach their full potential.

“Community PBL is an extension of the successful PBL framework used in all of our participating schools.

“At present, we have in excess of 3000 students that are enrolled in schools that use PBL to support their students, staff, families and community wellbeing,” she said.

Recent PBL Nominees

– Irrawang Public School’s Brooklynne Enright was nominated for respectfully representing Irrawang Public School at the Raymond Terrace ANZAC Service, demonstrating that she is a safe, responsible learner who shows respect to everyone, everywhere, every time.

– Maddison Barnes of Raymond Terrace Public School was nominated for her efforts to include everyone in our school and community. Maddie goes out of her way to support younger students every day and leads her peers to include everyone in their school life.

She leads by example and is proud to do this.

– Grahamstown Public School’s Chloe was nominated for demonstrating the school value of excellence.

She is a positive role model for others as she is a consistent, engaged learner who always demonstrates her personal best.

– Irrawang High’s Sam Rainbow was nominated for participating in the World’s Greatest Shave, in which he raised nearly $3000 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

– Hunter River High’s Belle Straker was nominated for her kindness to her peers by helping them feel part of the school community and assisting them with their class work.

She shows extraordinary patience and understanding towards her peers.

– Salt Ash Public School’s Kameron Henderson was nominated for assisting a teacher without prompting.

– Mason Oaks Richards of Medowie Public School was nominated for choosing to clean up gardens filled with rubbish during break times without being asked.

What a wonderful citizen.

– Seaham Public School’s Mia Nesbitt was nominated for being an extremely caring student who always includes others and keeps an eye out for anyone requiring assistance.

– Karuah Public School’s Lachlan Walker received his award for assisting Karuah Landcare by building garden beds, planting trees and tidying up the community to help with the town’s beautification project on the weekend and for great sportsmanship through encouragement of his fellow teammates at soccer and AFL.

By Marian SAMPSON