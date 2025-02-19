Raymond Terrace karate students prepare for elite martial arts training camp



RAYMOND Terrace martial arts legend Bob King is preparing for another busy year of character building and self defence training at his local karate schools.

For over 30 years, the decorated Port Stephens karate instructor has taught martial arts to adults and children in the region with outstanding success.

He is a long-time mentor in the art of Koryu Uchinadi Kenpo Jutsu (KU) – a classical method of responding to “habitual acts of physical violence” by utilising punches, kicks, throws, joint manipulations, strangles, pressure point strikes and ground fighting.

King is also the Head Instructor (Shibucho) for Koryu Uchinadi Kenpo Jutsu in NSW.

“This type of training prepares the student for dealing with unwarranted acts of aggression in the real world,” he told News Of The Area.

With his 2025 campaign now in full swing, the super-fit 62-year-old is readying his students for the upcoming Koryu Uchinadi Kenpo Jutsu Oceanic Gasshuku (training camp) from Friday 2 May to Sunday 4 May.

“This camp is a gathering of schools from around Australia and New Zealand as well as many instructors and students from martial arts groups outside of our organisation.”

The event will be held at NSW Honbu (headquarters) Dojo (training hall) and will cover various karate techniques including striking, grappling, throws, joint manipulations and strangles/chokes along with many solo and two person drills.

“In addition to this we will also be working on traditional Okinawan weapons (Kobudo).

“Most of the senior grades from Australia and New Zealand will be in attendance.”

During September, the Raymond Terrace karate school will again host the NSW Haru (spring) Geiko (practice), covering many of the elements dealt with at the Oceanic Gasshuku.

“This weekend is primarily for our NSW instructors and students although we often have interstate visitors and the occasional international participant.

“This year is of particular interest in that it is a chance for our members to prepare for the upcoming International Gasshuku in Okinawa from 21-24 October.

The International Gasshuku is being held in Okinawa, the birthplace of Karate, for a third occasion and it is the second time instructors and students from the Raymond Terrace Dojo will attend.

“Bringing together all of the senior grades from around the world to train under the guidance of Hanshi Patrick McCarthy, 10th Dan, who is the founder and head of our school, in the place where the old masters trained and lived is a truly inspiring experience.

“It is an open invitation event with participants from many and varied martial arts schools as well as those of us who practice Koryu Uchinadi Kenpo Jutsu.

“As well as getting the chance to participate in some high quality training there is the chance to catch up with old friends from around the world and to also make some new ones.

“Throw in the beautiful Island of Okinawa with its very hospitable locals and it really is amazing.

“Closer to home this year we have a number of students who are looking to attain their Junior black belts as well as a couple of our senior students preparing to grade to senior black belt.”

By Chris KARAS