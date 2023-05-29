Raymond Terrace Lions make a difference on Mother’s Day

MEMBERS of the Raymond Terrace Lions Club got into the spirit of Mother’s Day by selling flowers to fund some of their community projects.

Raymond Terrace Lions Club member Annette Clark told News Of The Area, “We held our inaugural ‘Mother’s Day Flowers’ project last weekend, selling flowers on the roadside, at Bunnings and in MarketPlace Shopping Centre.



“It was a breath of fresh air, so to speak, to undertake a different kind of project – a ‘feel good’ project.

“It was lovely to see the grandson’s buying flowers for grandma, children taking an extraordinary amount of time to select just the right coloured flowers for mum and dad’s adding a lovely bunch of flowers to the chocolates,” Annette said.

MarketPlace set up a beautiful display area where the flowers were sold, parcels were wrapped and children could create handmade cards for mum.

“We did have a few bunches of flowers left over which were then distributed to the residents at Magnolia Gardens and Raymond Terrace Gardens.

“As the Lions year comes to an end, we are about to make the traditional funds disbursement and it is the local charities, schools, and welfare organisations that again will be the recipients,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON