Raymond Terrace Roosters junior Charlie Jones gains selection in NSW Combined Catholic Colleges Rugby League Under 15s squad

RAYMOND Terrace Roosters have proved a breeding ground for many a future NRL player over the years.

Boom half back Charlie Jones is the latest prospect to burst on the scene with outstanding performances in the junior representative arena.

Jones, who captains the Roosters’ Under 15 Division 1 team, is one out of the box.

The skilful playmaker was recently selected in the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges squad that will compete at the Australian Secondary Schools Under 15 Championships at Redcliffe from June 30 to July 7.

His Roosters’ coach Brendan Noyes told News Of The Area, “Charlie is a gifted player with a tremendous work ethic who is headed for bigger things.

“He is an inspirational leader and classic defender with vision, speed, great hands and a sound kicking game,” Noyes said.

“Several NRL clubs like South Sydney, Bulldogs and St George-Illawarra have already expressed an interest in signing Charlie who has the skill and desire to go a long way,” he added.

The talented Jones, a student at All Saints College Maitland, continues to thrive in the Roosters’ Advanced Player Development (APD) program.

He played his early junior football with East Maitland JRLFC before linking with the Roosters at the age of thirteen.

Charlie has caught the eye of keen judges this season with mature displays at schoolboy level and in the Newcastle Maitland Regional Junior League Under 15 Division 1 competition.

The goalkicking half back has represented Maitland and is a rising number seven in the Newcastle Knights Under 15s Academy.

With the crafty Jones calling the shots, the well drilled Roosters are determined to force their way into the 2023 finals where they can test the likes of Kurri Kurri, Souths Newcastle, Scone and Valentine.

The Raymond Terrace colts are currently in fifth spot and should be bolstered by the return of injured key players in coming weeks.

By Chris KARAS