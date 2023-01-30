Raymond Terrace’s Brooke Roach named Citizen of the Year

ON AUSTRALIA Day a host of well deserving locals were rewarded for their contributions to the Port Stephens community, with Mayor Ryan Palmer announcing the recipients at a civic ceremony on January 26 at Riverside Park.

A dedicated Raymond Terrace community leader and Aboriginal Liaison Officer at Hunter River High School, Brooke Roach was named the 2022 Port Stephens Citizen of the Year.



“We’ve recognised Brooke as our Citizen of the Year for his extensive contributions to the community,” Mayor Palmer said.

“He’s passionate about sports and volunteers his time as both president and co-coach for the Magpies Rugby Club and works with many community organisations to introduce sport to people’s lives.

“On top of this, he advocates for better access to services for Aboriginal people across our whole community, and continues to inspire and be a community role model,” he added.

The other award winners were:

Freeman of Port Stephens – Darrell Dawson

Young Citizen of the Year- Emma Newcombe

Port Stephens Medal – Heather Buckingham

Port Stephens Medal – Robert Bull

Environmental Award – Casey Freeman

Sportsperson of the Year – Jodi Cassar

Cultural Endeavour – Gabrielle Carrick

On a day filled with both celebration and sorrow, the region’s celebrations aimed to respect First Nations people, who contributed to the cultural offerings at the events scattered across the region.

Celebrations across the region included a variety of activities from pony rides and dance demonstrations to RAAF flypasts.

The day also included the official welcoming of new Australian citizens.

Deputy Mayor Giacomo Arnott told News Of The Area, “It was great to join Councillors and Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington at Australia Day events across Port Stephens, where we welcomed 80 new citizens and announced our Australia Day award winners.

“I want to make special mention of two recipients from Raymond Terrace – our Citizen of the Year Brooke Roach who has, year after year, been an extremely important part of our community and has uplifted so many young Aboriginal people and made their lives better.

“And Emma Newcombe, our Young Citizen of the Year, has made her mark in our community through her hard work at Alesco.

“Emma is definitely a young person worth keeping an eye on because she has a bright future.

“Thank you to the thousands of people across Port Stephens who joined Kate Washington and I on the day,” he said.

Port Stephens Councillor Leah Anderson told News Of The Area, “I was so proud to be a part of the Australia Day Celebrations at both Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay this year.

“We had record crowds turn out at both events, and a record number of new citizens, with 80 people from many different nationalities becoming Australian citizens.

“The other highlight of the day was seeing some very worthy people be awarded for outstanding community work via Port Stephens councils annual Australia Day awards.

“All in all it certainly was great to see family and friends enjoying time together.

“I also want to shout out a huge thanks to all of the volunteers and organisers who ensured that both the Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay Australia Day events were a great success “

By Marian SAMPSON