RDAMNC Ignite Minis to consult on regional business issues



REGIONAL Development Australia Mid North Coast (RDAMNC) have announced the ‘Ignite Minis’ event series, coming to Taree, Kempsey and Bellingen in February 2024, to enable consultation on local issues facing the Mid North Coast.

The events will provide detail on RDAMNC’s Regional Strategic Plan in line with the Regional Investment Framework (RIF).



The RIF is a new approach to how the Australian Government delivers regional investment.

Key topics to be covered in the events are early childhood education and childcare, the Regional Innovation Program, and migration.

Charles Sturt University (CSU) and RDAMNC are working together to conduct a skills audit of the Mid North

Coast and will deliver voluntary focus groups in the last session.

The team is interested in understanding where there are gaps for the region, in what skill sets, and what the future needs are for industries to be sustainable in the long term.

Courtney Tune, Founder of the Alt Collective, which operates out of Sawtell, will be one of the speakers at the Bellingen event.

“I’ve been working with Regional Development Australia on entrepreneurship,” he said.

“We’re now focusing on innovations with the ability to scale up, such as medical and tech devices and housing solutions.

“We are looking at running six to eight week programs to help innovators get their products to market.”

RDAMNC CEO Madeleine Lawler said, “RDAMNC is taking the opportunity to tour the region to collaborate with the people on the Mid North Coast on some of our pressing issues.

“Our Ignite Mini sessions will help us to get to grips with early childhood education and care, migration options for labour shortages, skill needs in the region, renewable energy and incubating small business development.”

Visit https://rdamnc.org.au/projects/ignite-minis-2024/ for more information.

By Andrew VIVIAN