Re-home that old keyboard and make someone happy

DO you, or someone you know, have a keyboard in your house that is no longer being played?

If you do and you would like that old keyboard put to good use by making people happy then please consider donating it to the residents of Riverside Gardens.



Initially hunting a piano, it is now considered the weight and bulk of a piano might introduce its own set of problems so focus has now shifted to finding a keyboard.

Somewhat of a local landmark, Riverside Gardens was built around 30 years ago opposite another local landmark, Davis’s Seafood.

There are four levels of care from independent living to nursing home and those living independently are seeking a keyboard for their community centre.

Riverside Gardens resident Carrolline Rhodes told News Of The Area, “We know that people have keyboards they no longer use and we are wondering if one of them would like to donate their keyboard to Riverside Gardens.

“We get together in our Community Centre for drinks on Friday evenings and for regular sausage sizzles, and we are hoping that a keyboard would attract more of our residents to share these get-togethers as old age can be isolating and the more we are able to offer, the more likely it is that those living alone will come out of their shells.

“We have a well-used library and we will be installing a dart board, we have card groups and we are hoping to offer carpet bowls, and perhaps as a long-shot someone might be able to donate this equipment as well.”

Moving the keyboard from your home to Riverside Gardens can be arranged so if you have a keyboard that can still belt out a tune, please contact Carrolline Rhodes 0458 462 751 or email carrollinerhodes@gmail.com

By Mick BIRTLES