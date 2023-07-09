Ready, Set, Go Youth Music Program Open Day a Rocking Success

MACKSVILLE recently became rock n roll central when Arts Mid North Coast and the Creative Youth Council hosted the ‘Ready, Set, Go Youth Music Program Open Day’ and registration event at the Music Station.

This program is intended to provide young musicians and others interested in a career in the performing arts between the ages of 12 and 18 with an opportunity to enhance their skills and gain insight and experience.



Almost 50 people turned out to the event and, in addition to meeting the program’s mentors, were entertained by the bands ‘Blind Pretty’ and ‘Atlas Blue’.

Members of both bands have been through the Ready, Set, Go Youth Music Program.

Young people interested in the program were able to interact with these band members and find out first-hand what Ready, Set, Go is all about and what they might be able to achieve by registering for the program.

Ready, Set, Go Youth Music Program mentor, Dee Bee Bishop told News Of The Area, “it was a great roll up of youth and families on the day and the bands impressed the crowd and demonstrated what is possible.

“Online registration in the program has now closed as we are full, however those still interested can phone 0432 148 886 or email cyreadysetgo@gmail.com and go on a waiting list as there are often people who drop out in the first few weeks as they realise it is not for them.”

The Ready, Set, Go Youth Music Program begins on Monday 17 July 2023 and is proudly sponsored by Arts Mid North Coast, The Alcohol and Drug Foundation and is greatly assisted by the Music Station Macksville.

By Mick BIRTLES