Recognising Judi Walker, an exceptional volunteer for Port Stephens

LOCAL identity Judi Walker moved from Sydney to Salamander Bay with her two sons, Tobias and Elliott, in January 1988.

On arriving in the region, Judi volunteered in numerous positions at Anna Bay Primary School and on the committee of the Nelson Bay Soccer Club for several years, and volunteered at Anna Bay, Nelson Bay, Bobs Farm and Shoal Bay Primary Schools teaching scripture.



Ms Walker volunteered her face painting services for many years at the yearly St Philips Founders Day Fair, donating the money raised to the school.

The Tomaree Musical Theatre Society also made full use of Judi’s makeup skills and as a committee member.

Judi volunteered at Nelson Bay Sea Scouts and was a part of a team teaching kids craft at the Rock Church, also having worked passionately in a voluntary capacity during the past seventeen years at Food Care through the Church.

From volunteering to running the program, Judi’s duties also included liaising with the supermarkets, picking up the food, processing the food and cooking a hot meal for the community every Wednesday.

Judi Walker also volunteered at the PCYC and the Youth Community Choir but is most known in the community for her fantastic and artistic face painting skills, volunteering her time to raise money for numerous charities in the Port Stephens region.

“If you have the means to be generous, be generous to those that you will receive nothing in return from,” Ms Walker told News Of The Area.

“Drop off some groceries at someone’s house by doing a knock and run is another suggestion and something I have done when I have had the finances to do so.

“Be a blessing to those who cannot return the favour and watch it impact the very world around you,” Ms Walker said.

On behalf of News Of The Area and our readers, thank you Judi Walker for all that you do in our community.

By Jewell DRURY