Record numbers: Camden Haven Eagles set to take flight in 2025



THE Camden Haven Eagles are set to soar this season.

Year 2025 will see the junior rugby league club set a new benchmark in terms of player participation, with the Eagles entering a staggering 14 teams into this year’s competition, doubling the number of registered players from 2024.

This growth pattern aligns with trends seen across NSW, with 2025 marking the third consecutive year of record rugby league participation rates throughout the state.

Round 1 of the junior competition was played last weekend, with impressive performances from all grades across three days of competition.

On Friday, 4 April the Eagles ventured into new territory with the introduction of three sides – U10s, U12s and U14s – into the Group 3 Girls League Tag competition for the first time.

Sara Currie, coach of the Under 10 girls team, said she was “so proud of each of the girls”.

“They all played their hearts out,” she said.

“This is a new sport and skill set for all of our players and they displayed bravery in both attack and defence.

“They are all very excited to be a part of this historic moment in women’s sport in our community and I look forward to seeing their development over the season.”

By Kim AMBROSE

